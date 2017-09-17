NFL

Greg Olsen Suffers Non-Contact Foot Injury, Seen On Crutches With Walking Boot

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen walked to the locker room in the closing moments of the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. The team announced that he suffered a non-contact foot injury and was probable to return before the decision was made for him not to come back.

Olsen was seen back on the sideline with a boot on his right foot and crutches, according to SI's Jonathan Jones.

There was no contact between Olsen and Bills safety Jordan Poyer just before Olsen started limping off the field. 

Ed Dickson has filled in for Olsen as Cam Newton's tight end target.

Olsen caught two passes for eight yards in Carolina's season opener. For fantasy owners, he did not make much of an impact aside from a 17-yard pass that set up a field goal.

Last month, the Panthers added $2 million in incentives to Olsen's contract. He is signed through 2018 and has a base salary of $6.5 million.

