Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to listen to trade offers for veteran quarterback Alex Smith following the season, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Smith, 33, is making $10.8 million in base salary this season and $14.5 million in 2018. He is also due a $2 million bonus should he be on the roster on the third day of the league year.

Kansas City selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first round of this year's NFL draft, and sent a 2017 first and third round pick and their 2018 first-round selection in order to move up and pick the former Texas Tech quarterback.

Smith threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns in Kansas City's 42-27 victory over the New England Patriots in the NFL season opener.

Smith has an 80-56-1 record as a starting quarterback in his 12–year NFL career.