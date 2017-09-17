NFL

Dolphins LB Lawrence Timmons Found After Going AWOL Before Opener

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons has been located by the team after he went AWOL on Saturday and was unable to be reached.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the team had been trying to find Timmons and get more information after he was angered by something and left the team.

He is not with the team for Sunday afternoon's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. His streak of 101 consecutive games started is expected to come to an end.

Timmons signed with the Dolphins in the offseason after 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

