Matt Prater better go out after this game and buy a lottery ticket, because luck is clearly on his side.

Prater extended the Lions’ lead over the Giants just before the half with a booming 58-yard field goal that had absolutely no business going through the uprights.

After clanging off the crossbar, the ball took a hard left turn and snuck behind the post by a matter of inches.

Thanks to that lucky bounce, Prater extended his streak of consecutive made field goals over 50 yards to 12. Sometimes you have to be good to get lucky.