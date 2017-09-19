The Miami Dolphins have suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely after he went AWOL the night before Miami's 19-17 victory over the Chargers on Sunday.

The team could not contact Timmons and filed a missing persons report before they were eventually able to reach him. Timmons was reportedly dealing with a personal matter, and he did not suit up for the game nor fly back to Florida with the team.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase did not address the matter after the game, saying only that Timmons did not play due to a coach's decision. "I need to figure some things out before I talk about this," he said.

Timmons, 31, signed a two-year, $12 million deal with Miami before this season after spending 10 years with the Steelers. In Pittsburgh, Timmons started 101 consecutive games—a streak that was broken on Sunday—and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014. Coming into the season, Timmons was listed as a starting outside linebacker for Miami.

Per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the longest suspension the Dolphins can give Timmons is four games, per the league's collective bargaining agreement.