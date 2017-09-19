NFL

New Study Finds Playing Football Before Age 12 Increases Chances to Develop Brain Problems

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

A new study that came out Tuesday found that people who played football before age 12 were more likely to to have impaired mood and behavior than people who began playing at an older age.

The study, which was done by researchers from Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center and appears in Nature's Translational Psychiatry, looked at 214 former football players, and found that playing football before age 12 doubled the risk to have "problems with behavioral regulation, apathy and executive functioning," and tripled the risk of "clinically elevated depression scores."

Of the 214 former players, 43 played through high school, 103 played through college and the other 68 played in the NFL. The researchers found that "increased risk was independent of the total number of years the participants played football, the number of concussions they reported," and the highest level of football the participants played.

They used 12 as the cutoff age because of key brain development that occurs in males between 10 and 12, but the researchers found that an earlier age of first exposure to football was connected to worse clinical function.

Timeline: Six Studies of Head Trauma in Football That Helped Establish Link to CTE

The researchers used phone interviews and online surveys to collect their information and only examined behavioral changes in this study. The study did not look at physical changes to the brain, although Boston University's CTE Center has done other research examining physical effects to the brain related to football.

In July, the Center announced the results of a study in which they found CTE in 110 of the 111 brains of former NFL players that were examined.

Recently, more and more former players have come forward and said they will donate their brains for further research, including Warren Sapp, Matt Hasselbeck, Leonard Marshall and Frank Wycheck.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters