NFL

Ricky Williams Arrested After Traffic Stop in Texas

26:48 | NFL
Ricky Williams Takes The High Road
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Former NFL running back Ricky Williams was arrested Wednesday in Texas after being pulled over by police.

Austin police told local NBC affiliate KXAN that Williams was stopped because his car did not have a rear license plate. The officer then learned Williams had two outstanding traffic warrants and he was arrested. 

Williams was arrested in the same Texas county for another traffic violation in 1999 when he refused to sign a traffic ticket

In January, Williams was stopped and frisked by police in Tyler, Texas, in an incident Williams and the local NAACP leader called “clear racial profiling.”

Williams, 40, won the Heisman Trophy as a star at the University of Texas before playing 11 seasons in the NFL. He retired after the 2011 season and is now an analyst for ESPN’s Longhorn Network.

