Sunscreen: who needs it? Not Tom Brady!

Brady’s new book, which teaches you how to live like Tom Brady (i.e.: miserably), lays out all the absurd things Brady does that he believes are responsible for extending his NFL career, like eating ice cream that tastes like dirt. One of the main points is to drink lots of water (but not during meals!), which Brady credits for all sorts of health benefits. Did you know drinking lots of water can protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays? That’s complete nonsense, of course, but not according to Brady.

Here’s the relevant portion from Brady’s book:

When I was growing up, and playing outside in the sun, I got sunburned a lot. I was a fair-skinned Irish boy, after all. These days, even if I get an adequate amount of sun, I won’t get a sunburn, which I credit to the amount of water I drink. I always hydrate afterward, too, to keep my skin from peeling. When I once told that to my sister, she said, “You mean I don’t have to use all those moisturizers and facial products to keep my skin looking good? I should just drink as much water as you do? I think you should market your TB12 Electrolytes as a beauty product.” I just laughed.

If Brady really believes this, he’s an idiot. If he’s just saying this to sell books and electrolyte drops, he’s an immoral idiot.

But at least it’s not as bad as claiming a nutritional supplement can cure terminal cancer.

[via Deadspin]