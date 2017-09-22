NFL

Watch: Six NFL Quarterbacks Transform From Rookies to Veterans

3:25 | NFL
Don't Judge Quarterback Play Based on Wins
Charlotte Carroll
an hour ago

Every now and then, it's nice to be reminded that NFL stars are just like you and I, minus million dollar contracts, endorsements and the works of course. 

They, in fact, aren't forever young and while their stats may be the easiest place to recognize this, there's another way to spot the change: face morphing GIFs. 

Quarterbacks likely have the least wear and tear, yet they are the faces of their franchises.

NFL
Tom Brady: On Film, As Good As He’s Ever Been

Years of play and years in general show receding hairlines and wrinkles developing, while the hairstyles remind us that our own looks of years past may have been a little questionable. 

The set of GIFs below, courtesy of sportsbetting.ag show how six of the biggest QBs in the league evolved from their rookie years to today.

Aaron Rodgers
 
Alex Smith
 
Drew Brees
 
Matt Ryan 
 
Tom Brady
 
Ben Roethlisberger 
 
While it's been years since these stars started out, time sure moves pretty quickly in 10 seconds and it's always fun to look back at how they've grown.
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters