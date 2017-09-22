Every now and then, it's nice to be reminded that NFL stars are just like you and I, minus million dollar contracts, endorsements and the works of course.

They, in fact, aren't forever young and while their stats may be the easiest place to recognize this, there's another way to spot the change: face morphing GIFs.

Quarterbacks likely have the least wear and tear, yet they are the faces of their franchises.

Years of play and years in general show receding hairlines and wrinkles developing, while the hairstyles remind us that our own looks of years past may have been a little questionable.

The set of GIFs below, courtesy of sportsbetting.ag show how six of the biggest QBs in the league evolved from their rookie years to today.

Aaron Rodgers

Alex Smith

Drew Brees

Matt Ryan

Tom Brady

Ben Roethlisberger

While it's been years since these stars started out, time sure moves pretty quickly in 10 seconds and it's always fun to look back at how they've grown.