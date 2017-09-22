Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is expected to miss Sunday’s game as he deals with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Bradford is indeed out.

Bradford was a late scratch last week with the injury, as well. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports Bradford will receive a second opinion on his left knee from specialist Dr. James Andrews, who previously repaired Bradford’s ACL in the same knee.

Needless to say, the news is not great for the Vikings. Case Keenum, who would start Sunday, threw for 167 yards and no touchdowns in last week’s 26–9 loss to the Steelers. Minnesota’s entire offense struggled without Bradford, who led them to a Week 1 win and threw for three scores.

Bradford, 29, will be a free agent after the season.