Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe took issue with fellow NFL players who decided to protest and kneel during the playing of the national anthem, asking why they live in America if they have an issue with this country.

Dozens of NFL players have knelt and not stood during the playing of the anthem, including almost two dozen Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens players before their Sunday game in London.

Wolfe made his statement to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

"I stand because I respect the men who died in real so I have the freedom to battle on the field. Paying tribute to the men and women is why I stand. But everyone these days likes to find a reason to protest and that's their right. It's America and you are free to speak your mind," Wolfe said. "I just feel it's disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their lives and it's maybe the wrong platform. But like I said to each their own it's AMERICA! The greatest country in the world and you reside here, then why do you stay. A lot worse places in the world to call home. Proud to be an American."

Many NFL players and team executives ripped President Trump for his comments calling for teams to fire players who protest the national anthem.