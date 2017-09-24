The Chicago Bears stood on the sideline with most of the team locking arms during the playing of the national anthem.

Their opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, remained in the locker room or in the tunnel area while the anthem was played.

The teams responded to comments made by President Donald Trump said said players should be fired and punished for not standing for the national anthem.

The Chicago Bears are proud to support our players, coaches and all members of our organization to bring peace and unity together through football,” Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said.

“What makes this the greatest country in the world are the liberties it was founded upon and the freedom to express oneself in a respectful and peaceful manner. Through important dialogue with our players and team , this divisive political situation has unified our franchise for the present and the future.”