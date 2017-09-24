NFL

Chicago Bears: Which Players Protested

1:10 | NFL
NFL, Players React to Trump's Comments on National Anthem Protests
Scooby Axson
35 minutes ago

The Chicago Bears stood on the sideline with most of the team locking arms during the playing of the national anthem.

Their opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, remained in the locker room or in the tunnel area while the anthem was played.

The teams responded to comments made by President Donald Trump said said players should be fired and punished for not standing for the national anthem.

The Chicago Bears are proud to support our players, coaches and all members of our organization to bring peace and unity together through football,” Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said.

“What makes this the greatest country in the world are the liberties it was founded upon and the freedom to express oneself in a respectful and peaceful manner. Through important dialogue with our players and team , this divisive political situation has unified our franchise for the present and the future.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters