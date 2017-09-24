Week 3 was easily the best, most exciting week of the 2017 season. But when it came to fantasy, it played most closely to script, which means this will likely be the slowest, quietest week on the waiver wire. Still, there are a handful of names fantasy owners should be thinking about as they start their waiver-wire process leading into Week 4.

Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers

Funchess had a relatively quiet game against the Saints in Week 3, catching four passes for 58 yards. Kelvin Benjamin, however, left with a knee injury, and it looks like he’s going to join Greg Olsen on the shelf. Funchess racked up 10 targets from Cam Newton on Sunday, the first time in his career he got double-digit targets in a game. If Benjamin is indeed out, Funchess won’t have to wait nearly as long for his second career 10-target game. There is some palpable, justifiable concern with Cam Newton’s play after another lackluster performance, this one against a soft Saints defense, but Funchess is going to have plenty of opportunity as the de facto No. 1 receiver in Carolina’s offense. Christian McCaffrey will pick up the slack as well—he caught nine of his 11 targets for 101 yards on Sunday—but Funchess is going to get more than his fair share of looks.

Branden Oliver, RB, Chargers

Oliver handled much of the work out of the Chargers backfield in the second half of their loss to the Chiefs in Week 3 with Melvin Gordon nursing a knee injury. Gordon was questionable with the injury heading into the game, so it’s entirely possible that he misses time. If he does, Oliver will be on the RB2 radar as the replacement starter. He ran for just 16 yards on eight carries, though by time he was on the field the game script was working against the Chargers rushing attack. He also got six targets, catching four of them for 18 yards. Oliver is more dangerous as a receiver than Gordon, and the Chargers have not been shy about throwing the ball to their usual starter over the last two seasons. Oliver could get even more work as a pass-catcher, making him more attractive in PPR formats than he is in standard leagues. Still, with Gordon possibly ticketed for the sidelines for a few weeks, Oliver has to be claimed in all leagues.

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants

After catching nine passes for 67 yards in the Giants first two games of the season, Shepard broke out in Week 3. He reeled in seven of his 10 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown, which came from 77 yards out, in the Giants 24–21 loss to the Eagles. Shepard is going to have to battle with Evan Engram for targets in the middle of the field, but there’s no doubt that the receiver is the more explosive player of the two. For what it’s worth, the Giants offense finally found a rhythm for the first time this season once Eli Manning started targeting Shepard and Odell Beckham almost exclusively. An 0–3 team that played some of the worst offense in the league over the first two weeks of the season will certainly take notice of something finally clicking. Targets could always be a struggle with Beckham the dominant No. 1 receiver, and Engram and Brandon Marshall in the mix, but Shepard has enough upside to warrant a waiver claim in all formats.