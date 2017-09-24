Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Members of the Philadelphia Eagles locked arms for the national anthem before Sunday's home game against the New York Giants.

Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie also participated in the pre-game anthem and stood next to Eagles cornerback Malcolm Jenkins and linebacker Brandon Graham.

Jenkins raised his fist during the anthem, along with wide receivers Torrey Smith and Marcus Johnson.

Dozens over NFL players and nearly every franchise has commented on President Donald Trump's comments concerning players kneeing for the national anthem.

Trump said those players should lose their jobs and be fined for disrespecting the flag.

"The best of us lend our compassion and determination to the aid of others," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement on Saturday.

"Every day I see the genuine dedication and hard work of our players. And I support them as they take their courage, character, and commitment into our communities to make them better or to call attention to injustice. Having spoken with our players, I can attest to the great respect they have for our national anthem and all it represents. We at the Philadelphia Eagles firmly believe that in this difficult time of division and conflict, it is more important than ever for football to be a great unifier."