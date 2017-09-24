NFL

Seahawks Not Participating in National Anthem

1:10 | NFL
NFL, Players React to Trump's Comments on National Anthem Protests
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Seattle Seahawks said they would not participate in the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The players of the Seahawks sent a statement minutes before kickoff.

"As a team, we have decided we will participate in the national anthem," the Seahawks said. "We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country. Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed in continuing to work toward equality and justice for all."

The Seahawks responded to President Trump's comments made at a rally on Friday. Trump said that NFL should punish and possibly fire those did not stand for the anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!" Trump said.

“We fully support our players’ use of their freedom of speech and peaceful action to highlight the existing racial and other divides in our country. Our players completely respect the military and veterans of our country; however, they believe these issues need to come to the forefront," the team said in a statement on Saturday.

The Seahawks have two of the most outspoken players in the NFL in cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Michael Bennett, who have both ripped Trump for his rhetoric and comments.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters