Titans Remain in Locker Room During Anthem

The Tennessee Titans chose to remain in the locker room for the playing of the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The team released a statement saying that staying in the locker room was the "best course of action."

As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."

The Seahswks also remained in the locker before the game.

The Titans also released a statement on Saturday supporting their players in however they wanted to protest.

"I am proud to stand with our players and support them in their work on and off the football field. I completely agree with Commissioner Goodell that we are better off as a nation when we are unified and pulling together. I have seen that kind of attitude first-hand in Tennessee and across our country in the many benevolent and public-spirited efforts of our NFL players, often without any public recognition," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said on Saturday.

Our players make public contributions day-in and day-out and when I hear anyone making disparaging remarks about them, I know it has to be the result of not knowing what they bring to our communities or what they have accomplished.