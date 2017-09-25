NFL

Jordin Sparks Makes Subtle Message of Equality While Singing National Anthem on MNF

Though it wasn’t as overt as the two national anthem singers who took a knee on Sunday, Jordin Sparks made a statement while performing the anthem before Monday Night Football. 

Sunday in Detroit, Rico LaVelle kneeled at the end of his performance, as did Meghan Linsey later in Nashville. Sparks, whose father played nine years in the NFL as a defensive back, made no outward display of protest during her performance Monday night in Arizona but did make a clear statement with a bible verse written on the back of her hand. 

The verse refers to speaking for the oppressed. 

Before Sparks sang the anthem, the entire Cowboys team joined together to briefly take a knee in a gesture of unity. The Cardinals locked arms with members of the military during Sparks’s performance.

