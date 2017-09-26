Announcing the SI.com/4for4 Football Partnership

If you’ve been paying attention to our fantasy coverage since the start of August, you’ve likely noticed something a little different around here. You’ve seen some new names on bylines, new tools to help you with your season-long and DFS lineups and a new logo attached to many of those exciting elements.

Sports Illustrated and 4for4 Football have teamed up to bring the fantasy football community a brand new team for news and analysis. You already know what to expect from SI.com, one of the most trusted names in sports journalism. 4for4 is a website dedicated solely to fantasy football, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Founded in 1999, 4for4 is an industry leader that strives to do one thing: help its subscribers win at fantasy football.

4for4, owned by Josh Moore, features an elite team of writers and fantasy football minds focused on both season-long and daily fantasy football. Led by senior editor John Paulsen on the season-long side, and senior daily fantasy expert Chris Raybon and associate editor T.J. Hernandez on the DFS side, 4for4 enjoys a sterling reputation in the fantasy industry.

We thought it would be a great idea to let our new partners introduce themselves, and their product, to you. To that end, SI recently sat down with Moore to talk about 4for4’s beginnings, what it provides to the fantasy football player, why it partnered with Sports Illustrated, and a lot more.

SI: What's the origin story of 4for4?

Josh Moore: 4for4 Fantasy Football was founded in 1999 by Greg Alan, a data analyst looking to get out of the pharmaceutical industry. In the early days, it was all Greg and his wife Diane, pumping fantasy football rankings and analysis out of their garage, so to speak. I came on as a web developer in the early 2000s, helping Greg with the technical side of things. My role gradually increased, and in 2009 I initiated a buyout of 4for4.

Since I took over the reins, we have added John Paulsen (legendary ranker) and Chris Raybon (DFS genius), putting together what many consider the best team in the fantasy space. Since 2009, we've increased our subscriber base ten-fold, which has allowed us to continue to innovate on our product, build out new tools and increase our content offerings while always staying consistent with our mission to deliver accurate rankings, tools and no-nonsense fantasy football analysis to help subscribers win their leagues. 4for4 is also a great way to kill time at your day job.

SI: Why partner with SI?

JM: Since my days reading SI Kids 20 years ago (and of course tearing out the sports cards inside), I've been a huge fan of Sports Illustrated. At 4for4, we've been grinding under the radar for years, but have lacked the mainstream brand recognition SI brings to the table. We are beyond stoked to bring 4for4 content and tools to all the SI readers out there, and can't wait to see where this partnership takes us in the future.

SI: What does 4for4 provide the fantasy player?

JM: The No. 1 reason people subscribe to 4for4 is because of our time-proven, third-party verified, accurate rankings. But we have something for everyone. Whether you want printable cheat sheets for your draft or prefer to use a draft day assistant, we've got you covered. We have tools for every fantasy player's needs, whether that’s DFS, waiver add/drops, trades, sit/start, custom scoring, or whatever, all powered by our industry-leading projections. And I haven't even touched on the content—it's more than one person could ever hope to read.

SI: What will fantasy players get from 4for4 they won't get elsewhere?

JM: Paulsen was named the Most Accurate Fantasy Football Expert in both 2010 and ’14, and was the runner-up in ’11. In 2012 and ‘15, he finished fourth, with a sixth-place finish in ’16. John is largely regarded as the most accurate ranker in the industry, and you'll only find him at 4for4. And now on SI.com’s fantasy page.

SI: What will fantasy players get from 4for4 that they didn't realize they needed?

JM: Did your fantasy football season get off to a rocky start? No worries! Every week we publish an incredibly in-depth waiver wire article along with quarterback, tight end, defense and kicker "streaming" articles geared toward improving your roster each and every week by pinpointing overlooked players with great matchups you can pick up, use, and drop again. Every year, we hear from new subscribers who started the season without us that were able to turn their disaster of a draft into a championship squad using 4for4.

SI: Which 4for4 tools do you use most for your fantasy teams?

JM: I love our LeagueSync tool. With a 4for4 Pro Subscription, I can import rosters from CBS, ESPN, MyFantasyLeague and Yahoo!. With just a few clicks, I can view the top ranked available players on the waiver wire in my leagues and easily determine which players should be in my starting lineup. When you play in as many leagues as I do, the color-coded rankings are a huge time saver. They help make sure I don't miss the top waiver targets at each position.

SI: How can a seasoned fantasy player improve his/her fantasy performance with 4for4?

JM: If that seasoned player is looking to get into DFS or up his or her DFS game, I recommend tuning in to the DFSMVP podcast weekly, where Raybon and Hernandez break down the weekly plays, and talk about roster construction and how they use the 4for4 DFS tools. We have a feature-rich DFS Lineup Generator with our DFS Subscription, which allows subscribers to easily build FanDuel and DraftKings lineups and export them for import on FD & DK. You can also get a more basic version of that on SI.com. Throw in the stack value reports, floor and ceiling projections, ownership projections, GPP leverage scores and 10-plus weekly DFS articles, and you've got everything you need to improve your ROI and have a blast playing DFS.

SI: How can someone new to the game best use 4for4?

JM: In draft season, I recommend newcomers keep it simple: Print out a cheatsheet before your draft and go to town. After the draft, it's as simple as using our Rest-of-Season rankings for in-season pickups, the Trade Evaluator to craft trades and our weekly rankings for sit/start decisions.