NFL

Added Security Posted Near Ray Lewis Statue After Lewis Kneels for Anthem

1:58 | NFL
Warren Sapp: NFL Protests Were Never About the Flag
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Extra security has been assigned to the statue of former linebacker Ray Lewis outside M&T Bank Stadium after Lewis joined Ravens players in protest ahead of last Sunday’s game, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Lewis’s participation sparked some outrage among fans and led to the creation of an online petition to remove the statue entirely “because of his refusal to stand” for the anthem. “That song honors our country and our veterans who fought for it,” the petition description says. “To kneel during it is disrespectful, regardless of what you are protesting.”

The Maryland Stadium Authority, which serves as the Ravens’ stadium landlord, elected to dispatch the added security after Lewis knelt on both knees and locked arms with members of the Ravens before their game against the Jaguars in London, according to the Sun

Lewis said later on Showtime’s Inside the NFL that he was praying and not protesting.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters