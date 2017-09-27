Extra security has been assigned to the statue of former linebacker Ray Lewis outside M&T Bank Stadium after Lewis joined Ravens players in protest ahead of last Sunday’s game, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Lewis’s participation sparked some outrage among fans and led to the creation of an online petition to remove the statue entirely “because of his refusal to stand” for the anthem. “That song honors our country and our veterans who fought for it,” the petition description says. “To kneel during it is disrespectful, regardless of what you are protesting.”

The Maryland Stadium Authority, which serves as the Ravens’ stadium landlord, elected to dispatch the added security after Lewis knelt on both knees and locked arms with members of the Ravens before their game against the Jaguars in London, according to the Sun.

Lewis said later on Showtime’s Inside the NFL that he was praying and not protesting.