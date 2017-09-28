Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson could be released from prison as a early as Monday, according to multiple media reports.

Simpson is currently serving nine to 33 years in prison at the Lovelock Correctional Center, a medium–security prison about 450 miles north of Las Vegas.

A Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Simpson's release has not been finalized and that he will be moved to another prison outside of Las Vegas for release.

He was granted parole from prison in July after serving nearly a decade behind bars and is set to be released sometime next month.

Simpson, 70, was convicted of first degree kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in 2008 after authorities says he and several other associates robbed men at a a Las Vegas casino hotel room in trying to retrieve memorabilia and personal items.

Those items went missing after Simpson was found not guilty in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Simpson was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victim's families.