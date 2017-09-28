The Packers are hosting the Bears in the Week Four Thursday Night game.

Packers running back Ty Montgomery left during the first quarter and the team said he will not return. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that Montgomery suffered broken ribs.

Ty Montgomery, Packers - Chest, Out

The Packers running back left the game in the first quarter.

Josh Jones, Packers - Back, Questionable

The Packers safety left during the first quarter.

Blake Martinez, Packers - Evaluated for a concussion, Returned

The Packers linebacker walked back to the locker room during the second quarter.

Jamaal Williams, Packers - Knee, Out

The Packers running back left the game during the second quarter.

Joe Thomas, Packers - Ankle, Out

The Packers linebacker left the game during the second quarter.

Davante Adams, Packers - Head/Neck, Out

The Packers receiver was taken off on a stretcher in the third quarter. He was taken to the hospital following a helmet-to-helmet hit, but he has movement in all his extremities.