There are no excuses for the way Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan lowered his helmet and crushed Packers wideout Davante Adams's head midway through the third quarter on Thursday night. Even if Trevathan didn't intend to send Adams to the hospital, the league can't allow such brutal, needless plays to go unpunished.

Prayers out for Davante Adams, unnecessary hit by Danny Trevathan #PrayforAdams pic.twitter.com/KU0IRefIJB — SportsNotes (@SportsNotes23) September 29, 2017

Trevathan said all the right things afterwards. He expressed regret about the point of contact, admitting, "I could've been a little bit better." The sixth-year vet also said he would reach out to Adams, who was immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher. When asked about the possibility of a suspension, Trevathan responded, "I don't think I should be suspended . . . but my main concern is that he's OK."

The first update on Adams’s condition came late last night from Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who said, “So far, everything looks positive. He’s already giving them a hard time at the hospital to get out of there so that’s a great sign." The league, worried about head trauma and player safety more than ever, will surely explore a possible suspension for Trevathan. Wide receivers deserve to play without the fear of paralysis—and fans want to watch without waiting to hear if a player "has feeling in his extremities," as CBS reported after Adams was taken off the field. A month ago, 76% of survey respondents told The Washington Post that head injuries were a "major problem" for the league, far outpacing domestic violence, political protests or any other issue.

After the Packers’ 35-14 win, in which Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdowns and the Bears had four turnovers, Green Bay wideout Jordy Nelson shared his reaction to the vicious hit. "It's one of the worst feelings you have when you see a guy motionless on the field," he said. "That one got to me—that's when you really start thinking about this game." In the locker room afterward, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Michael Cohen showed Packers cornerback Davon House a video of the hit. His response: “Oh gosh, that’s disgusting . . . that's super dirty.”

Nelson was one of the first to call for trainers to rush onto the field. While Adams received medical attention, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (a college teammate of Adams's) and Lions tackle Akeem Spence tweeted prayers for Adams; many other Twitter users called for Trevathan's immediate ejection. This offseason, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the NFL’s Competition Committee preferred that players receive suspensions instead of ejections to make sure proper punishments are doled out and that appeals can be heard. Owners also gave the league the ability to suspend players for "egregious hits," even on a first offense. This hit almost certainly crosses that threshold.

