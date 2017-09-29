Five for Friday: The MMQB's Games to Watch for Week 4

After sitting out the national anthem Sunday, Seattle Seahawks players announced over social media on Friay that they are starting an action fund to address equality and justice.

"In an effort to create lasting change and build a more compassionate and inclusive society, we are launching the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund to support education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice," the message tweeted out read. "We invite you to join us in donating and taking action."

An invitation from our players to take action. https://t.co/k7f0mNcH3U pic.twitter.com/mG6AajdTlA — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 29, 2017

The fund is part of the Seattle Foundation and is a public nonprofit.

The Seahawks joined most of the league over the weekend in protesting, and key players including Michael Bennett, Doug Baldwin and Richard Sherman have been outspoken from the beginning as NFL players began to take public stands against racism and inequality in America.

While some players took a knee following former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick's decision to do so last season, the protests grew after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.