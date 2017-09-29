NFL

Seattle Seahawks Players Start Action Fund to Adress Equality and Justice

2:02 | NFL
Five for Friday: The MMQB's Games to Watch for Week 4
Charlotte Carroll
an hour ago

After sitting out the national anthem Sunday, Seattle Seahawks players announced over social media on Friay that they are starting an action fund to address equality and justice. 

"In an effort to create lasting change and build a more compassionate and inclusive society, we are launching the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund to support education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice," the message tweeted out read. "We invite you to join us in donating and taking action."

The fund is part of the Seattle Foundation and is a public nonprofit.

NFL
Why the Seahawks Decided To Stay in the Locker Room for the National Anthem

The Seahawks joined most of the league over the weekend in protesting, and key players including Michael Bennett, Doug Baldwin and Richard Sherman have been outspoken from the beginning as NFL players began to take public stands against racism and inequality in America.

While some players took a knee following former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick's decision to do so last season, the protests grew after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters