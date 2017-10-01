NFL

Watch: Ravens Fans Boo Players During Prayer Before National Anthem

1:15 | NFL
NFL National Anthem Protests: Why we demonstrate
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Baltimore Ravens fans at M&T Bank Stadium booed players who took a knee before the national anthem to pray for unity and equality. An announcement was made at the stadium that the players were coming together for a prayer.

The Ravens players stood for the playing of the Star Spangled Banner. The Pittsburgh Steelers players all stood for the national anthem just one week after the team remained in the locker room for the song. Alejandro Villanueva was the lone Steelers player who came out for the national anthem last week, which took many players by surprise. 

Watch the fans boo below:

Before the game, a plane flew over the stadium with a banner that read ""Stand and Respect Our Flag."

