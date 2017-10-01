NFL

Plane Flies "Stand And Respect Our Flag" Banner Before Steelers, Ravens Game

4:31 | NFL
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

A plane flew over M&T Stadium before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday afternoon and displayed a banner that read "Stand and Respect Our Flag."

A man from Essex, Maryland paid to have the message flown before the game, according to Kelly Andersen of FOX 45.

All members of the Steelers stood for the national anthem on Sunday. The Ravens also stood during the national anthem but were booed by fans when they took a knee and said a prayers as a team.

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers remained off the field for the national anthem before the game. Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva was the only player who came out and saluted the flag.

The move took many members of the team by surprise. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wrote on his personal website that he was unable to sleep after the game and was upset by how divided the team appeared after the mishandling of the situation.

