Seahawks running back Chris Carson was carted off with an apparent left knee injury in the fourth quarter of Seattle's game against the Colts.

With the Seahawks leading 39-18 and killing clock, Carson was hit low by Jon Bostic and high by Grover Stewart. His left knee appeared to buckle, and Russell Wilson immediately came to check on his rookie teammate.

A seventh round pick out of Oklahoma State in the 2017 draft, Carson has emerged as a major piece of the Seahawks' offense. Carson leads Seattle with 49 carries on the season.

If Carson is to miss an extended period of time—it's never good when the cart and air cast come out—look for Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic to get an increased workload. Both players were effective against Indianapolis, as Lacy rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries while McKissic flashed his explosive athleticism in scoring one receiving and one rushing touchdown.

We'll continue to update you as more information on Carson's injury becomes available.