Raiders quarterback Derek Carr injured his back in the third quarter of Oaklands game against the Broncos.

Carr was tackled by Derek Wolfe and fell awkwardly on his back. His neck also twisted as he was brought to the ground. He was immediately replaced by E.J. Manuel and headed to the locker room for further evaluation, and CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said he went to the X-ray room.

Carr broke his leg in Week 16 of last season vs. the Colts. With Matt Moore in at quarterback, the Raiders offense went dormant. Oakland lost its Week 17 matchup with the Broncos 24-6 and lost 27-14 to the Texans in the AFC Wild Card playoff game.

We'll keep you updated as more information comes in on Carr's latest injury.