Three Dolphins Kneel During Anthem at London Game

Warren Sapp: NFL Protests Were Never About the Flag

At least three Miami Dolphins players were seen kneeling before the playing of the national anthem before Miami's game in London against the New Orleans Saints.

Fox Sports did have coverage of the anthem and "God Save the Queen" before the game and it appears they did not show any players kneeling in protest.

Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas along with tight end Julius Thomas knelt, while other members of the team stood.

The Saints took a knee before the anthem and stood during the playing.

Last week, more than 250 players took a knee before the anthem, with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks choosing to remain in the locker room during the anthem.