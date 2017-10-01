Injuries were once again at the center of the action in Week 4, with Marcus Mariota (hamstring) and Julio Jones (hip) both leaving their losses early. However, the biggest injury occurred in Minnesota, where Dalvin Cook went out with a knee injury, which the Vikings fear is a torn ACL. Those injuries will drive action on the waiver wire this week. Here are the early names to consider.

Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon, RBs, Vikings

If Cook did indeed tear his ACL, he will be out for the rest of the season. The Vikings won’t give either Murray or McKinnon the feature role that Cook enjoyed, and will instead rely on the two of them to share the backfield. Murray’s skill set sets him up for the early-down role, while McKinnon figures to play a lot on third downs and in obvious passing situations.

Murray took over as the primary runner against the Lions after Cook’s injury, carrying the ball seven times for 21 yards. McKinnon got just two carries, running for four yards on one, and losing four on the other. Murray also caught two passes, while McKinnon did not factor into the passing game. That was likely more descriptive than predictive. McKinnon is clearly the better receiver of the two, and will get more work in the passing game while Cook is out. Murray, however, is going to lead the team in carries.

Given that breakdown, Murray should be the priority add between the two. He’s not going to be a locked-in fantasy starter, but he is in line for enough touches to factor into the RB2 and flex discussion. Remember, Murray topped 1,000 rushing yards two years ago, and rambled for 12 touchdowns behind the Raiders offensive line last season. With the right workload, which he could have with Cook out, he could turn into a valuable depth running back. As for McKinnon, his biggest impact will come in full PPR leagues, where he can turn his role in the passing game into RB2 or flex production.

Alex Collins, RB, Ravens

Collins racked up 82 yards on nine carries against the Jaguars in Week 3, but the fantasy community didn’t seem to take much notice. He went into Week 4 still owned in fewer than 10% of Yahoo leagues. After putting up the same stat line against the Steelers on Sunday, that ownership rate is likely to change.

The Ravens struggled to get much going against the Steelers, but Collins was too good for the second straight week for them to ignore in future weeks. He got 82 more yards on nine carries, and is now up to 206 yards on 25 totes this season. What’s more, Collins has been the best back in Baltimore in both of the last two weeks. Buck Allen got just two carries on Sunday, running for seven yards, while Terrance West lost seven yards on his four carries. Allen is locked in as the primary receiving back, catching six passes for 37 yards in the loss to the Steelers, but it’s Collins who should get the most carries for the Ravens.

The bigger hurdle for Collins will be the ineptitude of Baltimore’s offense. The Ravens have scored a total of 16 points in their last two games, and have scored no more than 24 points in a game this season. It’s telling that, even while running the ball well, Collins got just nine carries in the team’s last two games. That could end up being a serious problem for everyone involved on the offense, Collins included. At this point of the season, though, he has shown enough to be a priority add in all fantasy leagues.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Falcons

Julio Jones (hip) and Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) both left the Falcons game on Sunday, opening the door for Gabriel to inhabit a larger role, at least in the short term. Tevin Coleman’s stock likely increases the most of any Falcon, but you’re not grabbing him off the waiver wire. Among Falcons you’ll actually be able to add, Gabriel is the one to pursue.

Gabriel didn’t catch a pass in the Falcons loss to the Bills on Sunday, but he did get five targets. He had five catches on six targets for 79 yards and a touchdown a week ago, and is at 10 receptions for 129 yards and a score on the season. Gabriel was an important supporting player in Atlanta’s explosive offense last season, hauling in 35 passes for 579 yards and six touchdowns. If he’s starting, at that seems likely, at least for a week or two, he’ll be in position to be in the WR3 discussion.