Minnesota Vikings rookie running back Dalvin Cook left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after a non-contact knee injury.

The team said he will not return to the game.

The injury occurred in the third quarter and Cook went to the locker room walking under his own power. Cook had 13 carries, 66 yards and one touchdowns against the Lions before the injury.

Dalvin Cook's injury did not look good at all pic.twitter.com/xCqYNW7PhB — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 1, 2017

Cook took a handoff from backup quarterback Case Keenum and gained 10 yards before he grabbed his knee, fumbling the ball. Setroit recovered the fumbles and scored five plays later.

The Vikings selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In four games this season, Cook has rushed for 288 yards on 61 carries.