In the second of four NFL games in London this season, the New Orleans Saints will face the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

New Orleans (1-2) is coming off its first win of the season, 34-13 against the division rival Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Drew Brees threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers and will look to do more of the same against a Dolphins pass defense that allowed New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown to throw for 249 yards with a 126.3 passer rating.

Miami (1-1) suffered an away loss to the Jets last week, 20-6. The Dolphins rushed for just 30 yards on Sunday and while quarterback Jay Cutler threw for a respectable 220 yards, he only completed 26 out of his 44 passing attempts.

New Orleans enters Sunday as three-point favorites.

Find out how to watch the game below:

How to Watch:

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, NFL Game Pass