NFL

How to Watch Saints vs. Dolphins Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

2:24 | Fantasy
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 4: Cam Newton, Jarvis Landry and Terrelle Pryor Sr.
Nihal Kolur
an hour ago

In the second of four NFL games in London this season, the New Orleans Saints will face the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

New Orleans (1-2) is coming off its first win of the season, 34-13 against the division rival Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Drew Brees threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers and will look to do more of the same against a Dolphins pass defense that allowed New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown to throw for 249 yards with a 126.3 passer rating.

Miami (1-1) suffered an away loss to the Jets last week, 20-6. The Dolphins rushed for just 30 yards on Sunday and while quarterback Jay Cutler threw for a respectable 220 yards, he only completed 26 out of his 44 passing attempts. 

New Orleans enters Sunday as three-point favorites.

Find out how to watch the game below:

How to Watch:

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, NFL Game Pass

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters