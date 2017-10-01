How to Watch Saints vs. Dolphins Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time
In the second of four NFL games in London this season, the New Orleans Saints will face the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
New Orleans (1-2) is coming off its first win of the season, 34-13 against the division rival Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Drew Brees threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers and will look to do more of the same against a Dolphins pass defense that allowed New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown to throw for 249 yards with a 126.3 passer rating.
Miami (1-1) suffered an away loss to the Jets last week, 20-6. The Dolphins rushed for just 30 yards on Sunday and while quarterback Jay Cutler threw for a respectable 220 yards, he only completed 26 out of his 44 passing attempts.
New Orleans enters Sunday as three-point favorites.
Find out how to watch the game below:
How to Watch:
Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, NFL Game Pass