NFL

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Dislocates Finger, Has it Popped Back in on TV

0:32 | NFL
Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook Out With Knee Injury
Daniel Rapaport
11 minutes ago

Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to dislocate his right index finger after a football went through his hands in the second quarter of the Giants' game against the Buccaneers. With a finger dislocation, once the finger is popped back into socket, the player should be good to return to the game.

So, the Giants' training staff got right to work, and Fox did us all a solid by zooming right in on the trainer who was tasked with popping Beckham's finger back in place.

Yikes. Didn't they put a tent on the sideline for this exact reason?!

