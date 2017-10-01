Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to dislocate his right index finger after a football went through his hands in the second quarter of the Giants' game against the Buccaneers. With a finger dislocation, once the finger is popped back into socket, the player should be good to return to the game.

So, the Giants' training staff got right to work, and Fox did us all a solid by zooming right in on the trainer who was tasked with popping Beckham's finger back in place.

Odell Beckham Jr appears to have a dislocated finger. Watch as the trainers attempt to reset it. pic.twitter.com/h5UA4vy7yA — Football Dungeon (@DuaneLively) October 1, 2017

Yikes. Didn't they put a tent on the sideline for this exact reason?!