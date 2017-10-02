NFL

Appeals Court Set to Hear Ezekiel Elliott's Case

Tiki Barber: Here's What Cowboys Should Do About Ezekiel Elliott
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

Attorneys for the National Football League are set to present their case to an appeals court on whether the league can move forward and suspend Dallas Cowboys All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is scheduled to hear arguments from the NFL to get a temporary injunction issued by a U.S. District Court judge last month thrown out.

Elliott, the league's leading rusher last season, was suspended for six games on Aug. 11 for violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from domestic violence allegations made by a former girlfriend.

Elliott was never charged by authorities in the case.

In a September ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant wrote that it is "well-recognized that Elliott will suffer injury if he has to serve an improper suspension while awaiting the resolution," as the issue works its way through the court system.

Mazzant also said that the process which led to Elliott's suspension was "fundamentally unfair."

The NFL Players Association wanted the courts to dismiss the NFL's case, which sought to immediately suspend Elliott.

"The court correctly found that Elliott had suffered actual and imminent injury that was traceable to the NFL," the NFLPA lawyers wrote in last month's filing. "The court therefore also correctly found, as a matter of law, that Elliott had standing to seek redress from the court. There is no basis to change that conclusion now."

Elliott has played in all four of the Cowboys' games this season, rushing for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

