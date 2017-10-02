The only people still sweating on the final play of the Chiefs-Redskins game were the ones who had money on the line. Depending on which way they wagered, they were either left cursing or rejoicing.

Chiefs rookie Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal went through the goalposts with four seconds left on the clock and Washington took over at the 25 after a touchback on the ensuing kickoff. Ninety-nine times out of 100, the game would have ended 23–20. But not this time.

The Skins threw a screen pass and started desperately lateraling the ball all over the field. It was fumbled twice before Justin Houston picked it up and sensed the opportunity for his second career touchdown.

He scored.

That meant the final score was 29–20. The Chiefs entered the game as seven-point favorites and the over-under was 48.5.

It was such a bad beat even ESPN announcer Sean McDonagh addressed it on the air.

If you parlayed KC and the over, maybe it’s time to quit picking games. You’ll never get luckier than that.