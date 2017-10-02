NFL

A Meaningless Chiefs Touchdown Screwed Gamblers in Two Ways

0:37 | NFL
Josh Norman Expected To Miss 'A Couple of Weeks' With Rib Injury
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The only people still sweating on the final play of the Chiefs-Redskins game were the ones who had money on the line. Depending on which way they wagered, they were either left cursing or rejoicing. 

Chiefs rookie Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal went through the goalposts with four seconds left on the clock and Washington took over at the 25 after a touchback on the ensuing kickoff. Ninety-nine times out of 100, the game would have ended 23–20. But not this time. 

The Skins threw a screen pass and started desperately lateraling the ball all over the field. It was fumbled twice before Justin Houston picked it up and sensed the opportunity for his second career touchdown.

He scored.  

That meant the final score was 29–20. The Chiefs entered the game as seven-point favorites and the over-under was 48.5. 

It was such a bad beat even ESPN announcer Sean McDonagh addressed it on the air.

If you parlayed KC and the over, maybe it’s time to quit picking games. You’ll never get luckier than that. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters