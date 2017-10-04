Cam Newton: 'It's Funny to Hear a Female Talk About Routes'
Cam Newton made what can only be construed as a sexist remark to a female reporter during a press conference on Wednesday.
Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for The Charlotte Observer, asked Newton a perfectly reasonable question about Devin Funchess's physical style of running routes.
Newton started chuckling to himself before she was finished with her question. He then said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."
Wondering if anyone can explain to me what is so funny about a “#female talking about routes”🤔🤔🤔 #Panthers #CamNewton #Equality ?! #NFL pic.twitter.com/D7lqMmn1KG— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 4, 2017
Newton then answered the question, but his comment was off-putting and offensive. Rodrigue was doing her job and asked a completely normal question, which Newton found amusing solely because it was asked by a woman. It's not as if she's the only person in the press pool who didn't play football.
Rodrigue, predictably, did not find the situation funny in the slightest.
I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017
It gets worse—Rodrigue tweeted that she spoke with Newton after the press conference and insinuated that he made more offensive remarks.
I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017
It will be interesting to see how Newton and the Panthers organization deal with these inappropriate comments.
Carolina, fresh off a 33-30 upset victory over the Patriots, plays at the Lions on Sunday.