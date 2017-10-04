Cam Newton made what can only be construed as a sexist remark to a female reporter during a press conference on Wednesday.

Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for The Charlotte Observer, asked Newton a perfectly reasonable question about Devin Funchess's physical style of running routes.

Newton started chuckling to himself before she was finished with her question. He then said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

Newton then answered the question, but his comment was off-putting and offensive. Rodrigue was doing her job and asked a completely normal question, which Newton found amusing solely because it was asked by a woman. It's not as if she's the only person in the press pool who didn't play football.

Rodrigue, predictably, did not find the situation funny in the slightest.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

It gets worse—Rodrigue tweeted that she spoke with Newton after the press conference and insinuated that he made more offensive remarks.

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

It will be interesting to see how Newton and the Panthers organization deal with these inappropriate comments.

Carolina, fresh off a 33-30 upset victory over the Patriots, plays at the Lions on Sunday.