Cam Newton: 'It's Funny to Hear a Female Talk About Routes'

Daniel Rapaport
44 minutes ago

Cam Newton made what can only be construed as a sexist remark to a female reporter during a press conference on Wednesday. 

Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for The Charlotte Observer, asked Newton a perfectly reasonable question about Devin Funchess's physical style of running routes.

Newton started chuckling to himself before she was finished with her question. He then said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny." 

Newton then answered the question, but his comment was off-putting and offensive. Rodrigue was doing her job and asked a completely normal question, which Newton found amusing solely because it was asked by a woman. It's not as if she's the only person in the press pool who didn't play football.

Rodrigue, predictably, did not find the situation funny in the slightest. 

It gets worse—Rodrigue tweeted that she spoke with Newton after the press conference and insinuated that he made more offensive remarks. 

It will be interesting to see how Newton and the Panthers organization deal with these inappropriate comments. 

Carolina, fresh off a 33-30 upset victory over the Patriots, plays at the Lions on Sunday.

