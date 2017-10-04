The first week with byes has arrived, and it is a doozy—the Saints, Falcons, Redskins and Broncos all take a seat this week. Even by a conservative count, those teams feature three locked-in fantasy starting quarterbacks (Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins), two starting running backs (Devonta Freeman, C.J. Anderson), five starting receivers (Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Terrelle Pryor, Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders) and one starting tight end (Jordan Reed). Add in players like Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Willie Snead, Tevin Coleman, Rob Kelley, Jamison Crowder and Trevor Siemian, and it's clear this will be a week where depth is important across the fantasy landscape.

The SI.com Week 5 player rankings will help you mine your depth to make the right choices, whether you've lost a starter or two to byes or injuries, or even if you're at full strength.