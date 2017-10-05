NFL Broadening Cancer Campaign to Focus on More Than Breast Cancer

The league's Crucial Catch campaign will shift its focus to other types of cancer besides just breast cancer. 

Charlotte Carroll
October 05, 2017

Starting this Sunday, the NFL will be broadening its cancer awareness campaign, no longer using October to focus solely on Breast Cancer and the color pink. 

Instead, the league will use the month to raise awareness and money to fight multiple types of cancer. 

Teams were originally told last October about the switch that would begin this season. The Bengals' Devon Still, who publicly documented his daughter's battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, was a big proponent for the shift.

The cancer campaign, called Crucial Catch, will use other colors to help shift its focus to other types of cancer.  

"While all teams will support the overall league message of early detection and risk reduction, each team has elected to support either a specific cancer or multiple cancers for its 2017 Crucial Catch game," the NFL said on its Crucial Catch website. "Throughout October, NFL Crucial Catch games will feature players, coaches, fans, and referees in apparel supporting multiple types of cancer, as well as additional on-field and in-stadium branding to help raise awareness for the campaign."

The NFL partners with the American Cancer Society to raise money and awareness, raising more than $18 million since the program's inception in 2009. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters