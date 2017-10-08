Dolphins owner Stephen Ross Wants Players to 'Stand And Salute' the Flag

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants players to stand during the national anthem. 

Chris Chavez
October 08, 2017

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants players to stand during the national anthem as players throughout the league continue to protest during the Star Spangled Banner, according to the Palm Beach Post

“It’s a different dialogue today,” Ross said at a tailgate. “Whenever you’re dealing with the flag, you’re dealing with something different. (Trump) has changed that whole paradigm of what protest is. I think it’s incumbent upon the players today, because of how the public is looking at it, is to stand and salute the flag.”​

Two weeks ago, the Dolphins had six players who kneeled during the national anthem. Other players stood with their arms locked. Last week, Kenny Stills, Michael Thomas and Julius Thomas knelt when the song played in London.

The Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters