One of the NFC's best rivalries enters another chapter as the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys meet again on Sunday.

The team's last met in the NFC Divisional Playoff in January, a 34–31 victory by Green Bay.

Green Bay (3–1) is coming off a 35–14 victory over the Chicago Bears as Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns and was backed by a defense that created four turnovers.

Dallas has alternated wins and losses in each of its first four games. The Cowboys were beat by the Los Angeles Rams at home 35–30 and are giving up nearly 25 points per game.

Green Bay leads series 18-17, and have won three of the last four meetings, including eliminating Dallas twice in the playoffs in the past three seasons.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (check local listings)

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV, depending on your local listings. Or use NFL Game Pass.