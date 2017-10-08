Miami Dolphins fans at Hard Rock Stadium chanted "We want Moore" as they called for back up quarterback Matt Moore to replace Jay Cutler during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins are 1–2 on the season with Cutler as the team's starter. Moore started three games for the Dolphins last season after Ryan Tennehill went down with an injury. He has yet to appear in a game in 2017.

Watch the Dolphins fans chant below:

The Dolphins were leading 10–3 over the Titans before the chants broke out.