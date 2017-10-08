The Jaguars could do very little wrong against the Steelers Sunday.

While the defense led the way with five interceptions and two touchdown returns, the offense was carried by running back Leonard Fournette. The rookie ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-9 road win.

Fournette dazzled all game, running through whatever defenders Pittsburgh put in his way. But the No. 4 pick from the 2017 draft saved his most special play for the end of the game. As Jacksonville was trying to run out the clock and pick up one more first down to finish the game, Fournette decided to put an exclamation point on his performance and rip off the longest run of his young career.

Jacksonville is now 3-2 on the season and will play the Rams next week. Through five games, Fournette has 466 rushing yards and five trips to the end zone.