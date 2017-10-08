Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Carted Off Field After Ankle Injury

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. injures left ankle vs. Chargers

Scooby Axson
October 08, 2017

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham was injured in the fourth quarter of the team's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Beckham was hurt with four minutes left after an incomplete pass and came down on his left ankle/foot. He was carted off the field and did not return to the game.

Beckham missed the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys after spraining the same ankle in the preseason against the Cleveland Browns.

Eli Manning fumbled on the next play and Los Angeles turned that turnover into a score three plays later.

Beckham was the fourth Giants wide receiver hurt on the day, after Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris.

Beckham had eight catches for 68 yards before being injured. His 48-yard touchdown catch gave the Giants a 22–17 lead early in the fourth quarter.

