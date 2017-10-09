J.J. Watt's season is over because of a leg injury, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

Watt left Sunday night's game between the Texans and Chiefs after getting injured at the end of the game's opening drive. He was unable to put weight on his left leg as he walked to the sideline and was taken to the locker room on a cart after being examined in a tent on the sideline. From there, Watt was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year delivered an emotional response on social media Monday morning, apologizing for not being on the field with his teammates.

I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated.

All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city.

I'm sorry. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 9, 2017

Watt has been ravaged with injuries the past few years. In 2015, he suffered a groin injury and a fractured left hand, but still managed to play all 16 regular season games, while leading the league in sacks. Last season, Watt played in just three games after undergoing back surgery.

In addition to Watt, the Texans also lost linebacker Whitney Mercilus, who is done for the season with a chest injury.