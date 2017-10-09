Dolphins OL Coach Chris Foerster Resigns After Video Surfaces

Dolphins assistant Chris Foerster resigns after video surfaces

Scooby Axson
October 09, 2017

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned a day after a video surfaced showing him snorting a white powder.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions," Foerster said. "I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

The video, which surfaced hours after the Dolphins beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, showed Foerster saying he had to go to a meeting and a white substance on a table that he begins to snort.

According to the Miami Herald, the team believes the video was taken in one of the offices at team headquarters.

The team and the NFL had said they would look into the nearly minute long video.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior," the Dolphins said in a statement. "After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

Foerster had been an assistant coach in the NFL since 1992 and has worked for seven different teams including two stints with both the Dolphins and 49ers. His second stint with the Dolphins started in 2016.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters