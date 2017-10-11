Browns Name Kevin Hogan Starting Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have named Kevin Hogan their starting quarterback.

By Scooby Axson
October 11, 2017

The Cleveland Browns named Kevin Hogan their starting quarterback, the team announced Wednesday.

Hogan will make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

“I’ve made the decision to start Kevin this week. We’ve liked what Kevin has been able to do within our offense when he’s been in there and he will ‪start on Sunday because that’s what we feel is best for our team at this point in time," Browns head coach Hue Jackson said. "This does not change the way we feel about DeShone going forward. He has worked extremely hard and still very much has a bright future. Right now, it’s better for him and his development to back up Kevin.”

Hogan takes over for rookie Deshone Kizer, who was benched during the Browns' 17–14 loss to the New York Jets in Week 5.

In relief of Kizer, Hogan went 16–19 for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Cleveland, who are one of three winless teams left in the NFL, enters this week ranked 31st in scoring offense, averaging 15.4 points per game.

