In another odd twist to a disastrous season for the Giants, the team has suspended cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Head coach Ben McAdoo said Rodgers-Cromartie came to the facility on Wednesday morning and decided he was leaving the team.

“DRC came in yesterday, we had a conversation that was personal,” McAdoo told reporters. “He came in today and decided to leave. We will suspend him.”

McAdoo’s version differs from what Rodgers-Cromartie and teammate Landon Collins say happened, though. Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he “was suspended way before I left,” a timeline Collins corroborated. Rodgers-Cromartie also admitted to Anderson that he and McAdoo had a disagreement on Sunday and he conceded that he “handled it the wrong way.”

Giants safety Landon Collins told reporters, though, that Rodgers-Cromartie and McAdoo had some sort of incident on the sidelines during last week’s loss to the Chargers and that he isn’t buying the explanation that DRC left the team of his own volition. Rodgers-Cromartie tells ESPN’s Josina Anderson he plans to rejoin the team on Thursday.

Rodgers-Cromartie has been one of the Giants’ key defensive players, missing just two games since he arrived in New York. With the addition of free agent Janoris Jenkins and first-round pick Eli Apple, however, his role has diminished slightly in recent years. As Jenkins and Apple established themselves as the top two corners, Rodgers-Cromartie was relegated to a slot role in sub packages. Art Stapleton of The Record (N.J.) reports that Rodgers-Cromartie’s frustrations with his usage led to the argument with McAdoo and other coaches.

McAdoo started DRC over Apple in the base defense in New York’s last two games, a decision that upset Apple. Apple vented to reporters after the loss to the Chargers about “the whole culture” of the Giants.

Rodgers-Cromartie has one more year left on the five-year contract he signed before the 2014 season. If the Giants cut him, he would carry $2 million in dead cap space for 2018, a savings of $6.5 million.