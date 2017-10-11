This week, I sat down for conversations with journeyman Jets quarterback Josh McCown and Dallas Cowboys architect and NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt. In a unique football life podcast, McCown talks about his wild ride through 10 professional football teams (from Hartford to Oakland), the wisdom gleaned from a season with Al Davis and the Raiders, and the strains and rewards on a family when the dad, husband and bread-winner lives apart from the family for months at a time.

Brandt details the birth of the Cowboys, the unimaginable explosion of football’s popularity, his life in football, and a Dallas preseason game in a tiny town in Oregon a half century ago.

