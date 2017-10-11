Peter King's Podcast: Journeyman Josh McCown's Wild Ride Through Pro Football

  • Journeyman Jets quarterback Josh McCown on the wild ride through 10 professional football teams (from Hartford to Oakland), on the wisdom gleaned from a season with Al Davis and the Raiders, on the strains and rewards on a family when the dad, husband and bread-winner lives apart from the family for months at a time
  • Cowboys architect and current NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt on the birth of the Cowboys, the unimaginable explosion of football’s popularity, on his life in football, and a Dallas preseason game in a tiny town in Oregon a half century ago
By Peter King
October 11, 2017

This week, I sat down for conversations with journeyman Jets quarterback Josh McCown and Dallas Cowboys architect and NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt. In a unique football life podcast, McCown talks about his wild ride through 10 professional football teams (from Hartford to Oakland), the wisdom gleaned from a season with Al Davis and the Raiders, and the strains and rewards on a family when the dad, husband and bread-winner lives apart from the family for months at a time. 

Brandt details the birth of the Cowboys, the unimaginable explosion of football’s popularity, his life in football, and a Dallas preseason game in a tiny town in Oregon a half century ago.

