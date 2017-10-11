The Seahawks, Cowboys, Bengals and Bills are on bye this week. That isn't quite as loaded a group of teams as last week's quartet, but we're still without more than a few big-name players, including Ezekiel Elliott, A.J. Green, LeSean McCoy, Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott. Once again, the depth of the fantasy football world will be tested.

Like Week 4, Week 5 vaulted new players into the spotlight. Where does Jerick McKinnon rank after seemingly winning the Vikings starting gig last Monday? Can Marlon Mack or Matt Breida secure enough work to be on the flex radar? What's up with the Green Bay backfield after Aaron Jones emerged last week? All of those questions, as well as those up higher up the food chain, are answered in our Week 6 player rankings.