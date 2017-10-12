The Eagles and Panthers will be sporting Color Rush uniforms on Thursday Night Football.

Last year was the first season where every team had its own Color Rush uniform, but nine teams did not wear them.

Here's what the Panthers are sporting:

Here's what the Eagles are wearing:

While the white combo for Philadelphia may seem basic, cornerback Jalen Mills is spicing up his uniform with some nickname and also October "Green Goblin" themed cleats.

Eagles CB Jalen Mills (aka Green Goblin) is wearing these tonight pic.twitter.com/JfLw1Sfol6 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) October 12, 2017

We wish every member was wearing something as creative too.