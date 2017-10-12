Check out the Color Rush jerseys the Eagles and Panthers will be sporting on Thursday Night Football.
Last year was the first season where every team had its own Color Rush uniform, but nine teams did not wear them.
Here's what the Panthers are sporting:
Guess what TODAY is...— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 12, 2017
IT'S GAMEDAY! #ColorRush pic.twitter.com/31VV3ZbdQY
Here's what the Eagles are wearing:
#Eagles uniform combo for #PHIvsCAR: pic.twitter.com/J4zFiIFuRb— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2017
While the white combo for Philadelphia may seem basic, cornerback Jalen Mills is spicing up his uniform with some nickname and also October "Green Goblin" themed cleats.
Eagles CB Jalen Mills (aka Green Goblin) is wearing these tonight pic.twitter.com/JfLw1Sfol6— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) October 12, 2017
We wish every member was wearing something as creative too.