Eagles vs. Panthers: Check Out Each Team's Color Rush Jerseys

Check out the Color Rush jerseys the Eagles and Panthers will be sporting on Thursday Night Football.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 12, 2017

The Eagles and Panthers will be sporting Color Rush uniforms on Thursday Night Football.

Last year was the first season where every team had its own Color Rush uniform, but nine teams did not wear them.

Here's what the Panthers are sporting:

Here's what the Eagles are wearing:

While the white combo for Philadelphia may seem basic, cornerback Jalen Mills is spicing up his uniform with some nickname and also October "Green Goblin" themed cleats.

NFL
Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em

We wish every member was wearing something as creative too.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters