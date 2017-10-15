Al Michaels Apologizes After Comparing Giants' Struggles to Harvey Weinstein

Al Michaels compared the Giants' issues on the field to Harvey Weinstein during Sunday Night Football.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 15, 2017

During Sunday Night Football, Al Michaels made a comment comparing the issues the Giants have had this season to Harvey Weinstein, a film producer who has recently been accused of multiple instances of sexual assault that go back decades.

During the third quarter while the Giants had the ball and a 17-3 lead, Michaels said, "the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein." His partner in the booth Cris Collinsworth responded by saying, "Only my LA guy comes up with that one."

After making the comment, people began to react on social media, sparking Michaels to apologize on air.

"Sorry I made a reference earlier before, I was trying to be a little flip about somebody obviously very much in the news all over the country and it was not meant in that manner," Michaels said as the game came back from a commercial break in the fourth quarter. "So, my apologies, and we'll just leave it at that."

Michaels has been the commentator for Sunday Night Football for the last 10 seasons and he has been calling NFL games for the last 30 years.

